Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US stock futures rise following Election Day gains

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US stock futures went on a rollercoaster ride during after-hours trading Tuesday as election night results trickled in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close

Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close 00:40

 On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose. Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%. The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.7%. The S&P 500 closed 1.8% higher, its best day in a month. Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An RBC Strategist Says Markets Are Overconfident About Election Outcome [Video]

An RBC Strategist Says Markets Are Overconfident About Election Outcome

An RBC Capital Markets analyst says that based on recent options trading, the market believes the next US president will be known by November 6th. However, Amy Wu Silverman, RBC's head of derivatives..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles [Video]

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Buy Costco Stock in Contested Election: Expert Says [Video]

Buy Costco Stock in Contested Election: Expert Says

Consider this the stock to watch in the case of a contested election.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Heading Into Election Day

 Investors are betting on a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress, which could result in a generous fiscal stimulus package.
Upworthy

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher ahead of Election Day

 Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening ahead of Election Day, as investors weighed a host of possible outcomes against a...
Upworthy

Five things you need to know today, and New Englanders of the year

 Good morning, friends. Here are the five things you need to know to get your day started, plus another event you won’t want to miss.  Big week for stocks U.S....
bizjournals


Tweets about this

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din (NBA😁 NFL MLB CoronaVirus COVID19) https://t.co/2A5yIjKnpG US stock futures rise following Election Day gains https://t.co/DuaQinL6S6 https://t.co/frZlc67V68 11 minutes ago

foxcarolinanews

FOX Carolina News US stock futures rise following Election Day gains https://t.co/AGCXmYVXEU 16 minutes ago

williamsjey

Jerry Williams US stock futures rise following Election Day gains https://t.co/XzHolTmvX3 6 hours ago

fox12oregon

Fox12Oregon US stock futures rise following Election Day gains. https://t.co/Is0AezKLtI https://t.co/VJ3XVLRKwb 6 hours ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 STOCK FUTURES RISE: Dow futures were up 207 points ahead of tonight's election. https://t.co/UIVX3f9sky 7 hours ago

WSMV

WSMV News4 Nashville US stock futures rise following Election Day gains https://t.co/8buMAEXtRd https://t.co/PqVASrPaLn 8 hours ago

cbs46

CBS46 US stock futures rose in after-hours trading Tuesday ahead as election night results trickled in. https://t.co/y7c3C7dQJ9 8 hours ago

FalbinF

®█║Fℓσw-D StF█©™ US stock futures rise following Election Day gains https://t.co/N1Dn1bFXN8 9 hours ago