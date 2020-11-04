Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () By Ryan McMaken*
Both private sector businesses and police departments believe there is a good chance there will be postelection unrest. Both groups are taking steps to protect themselves in case of riots. Some left-wing protest groups state they plan to do “whatever it takes” to make sure the correct...
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the city is preparing for possible civil unrest following the general election Tuesday, while cautioning that he has no “worrisome intelligence” of any threats of violence.