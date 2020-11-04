Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Why Threats Of Election Violence May Be Here To Stay – OpEdBy Ryan McMaken*

Both private sector businesses and police departments believe there is a good chance there will be postelection unrest. Both groups are taking steps to protect themselves in case of riots. Some left-wing protest groups state they plan to do “whatever it takes” to make sure the correct...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Cincinnati PD boosts uniformed officer manpower for election

Cincinnati PD boosts uniformed officer manpower for election 02:24

 Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the city is preparing for possible civil unrest following the general election Tuesday, while cautioning that he has no “worrisome intelligence” of any threats of violence.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Businesses Brace for Election Day Aftermath [Video]

Businesses Brace for Election Day Aftermath

while officials say they're not aware of any specific threats, preparations are being made across the country for the potential response over Election Day results.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day [Video]

Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day

Detroit police prepared for potential violence on Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:50Published
Ammo sales spike due to election [Video]

Ammo sales spike due to election

We've seen panic buying throughout the pandemic, but now businesses are seeing a major spike in ammo sales. One business owner says he thinks this panic buying is being driven by a different kind of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

 Canadians are watching in fear today as their American neighbours vote, capping a campaign marked by voter intimidation, threats of postelection violence, and...
CP24

Voters in the Washington region face an Election Day like no other

 Threats of violence and a deadly pandemic that make voting physically risky have conjured a bleak mood.
Washington Post


Tweets about this