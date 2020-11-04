Get Live Election Results for Illinois This Election Day

YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams
YouTube removed several livestream channels set up to capitalize on voter anxiety.
Some channels were falsely claiming to have accurate election results, says Gizmodo.
The bogus election results were..
Rutherford County sees short lines at the polls on Election Day
Rutherford County is one of six Tennessee counties where turnout from early and absentee voting this year has surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day voting totals in 2016.
Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this election
A typical component of Election Day news coverage for decades has been the exit poll, but this year's elections will be anything but typical.