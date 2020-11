syracuse.com Election 2020: Complete voting results for Madison County https://t.co/qbfrTRFc3I 25 minutes ago syracuse.com Election 2020: Complete voting results for Central New York https://t.co/LW79Xou8SU 40 minutes ago Frank Mu @elium2 These are complete results for Webster? Early voting, absentees, election day? 42 minutes ago Zurishamba RT @AustinChronicle: The complete list of Travis County early voting numbers for local races (from City Council to county judges) are now l… 49 minutes ago syracuse.com Election 2020: Complete voting results for Oswego County https://t.co/JV2WID7teC 1 hour ago . RT @VoteMarion: Election Night reporting is complete in Marion County, FL for the 2020 General Election! ✅ A copy of the unofficial results… 1 hour ago Rosa Rohr RT @TravisCoClerk: The complete unofficial early voting in person results and partial ballot by mail results for the November 3, 2020 Gener… 1 hour ago VoteMarion Election Night reporting is complete in Marion County, FL for the 2020 General Election! ✅ A copy of the unofficial… https://t.co/SqGOwDSxEN 1 hour ago