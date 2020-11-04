US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked in an edge of the seat battle in all important Florida, where at least 90 per cent of the votes are in.
But, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania were still too early to...
Polls have closed across the United States’ east coast after an epic election campaign fought between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-Day
One week until Election Day, Joe Biden went on offense Tuesday, heading to Georgia, which hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1992 and pushing into... Denver Post Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Sydney Morning Herald
Tweets about this
Jeremy Piscoran RT @OddsShark: Announcement:
Donald Trump has moved all the way up to being the -600 favorite (85.71% implied odds) at Bovada to win the 2… 3 seconds ago
ᴮᴱ val ᴺᶜᵀ ²⁰²⁰ RT @SUCCESSMOTlVES: MANIFEST W ME
JOE BIDEN IS POTUS
JOE BIDEN IS PRESIDENT
DONALD TRUMP LOST THE ELECTION
JOE BIDEN WON THE ELECTION
DONA… 3 seconds ago
sih • mohn .. 👑 RT @CNN: CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Delaware, DC, Maryland and Massachusetts.
Donald Trump wins Oklahoma https://t.co/k9bsVQ9Pck #CNNE… 4 seconds ago
Danny Whitford RT @FOX13News: #BREAKING: FOX 13 projects that President Donald Trump will win Florida and its 29 electoral votes. LATEST: https://t.co/YhM… 7 seconds ago
Fresh 107.9 FM RT @SkyNews: Joe Biden is projected to win New Mexico, which has five Electoral College votes
Read the latest on the #USelection here: htt… 8 seconds ago