Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked in an edge of the seat battle in all important Florida, where at least 90 per cent of the votes are in.

But, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania were still too early to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: World Reaction To Presidential Election

World Reaction To Presidential Election 01:58

 People from around the world are reacting in different ways to Tuesday's Presidential Election

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter protester stomps on American flag in front of Trump Tower on election night [Video]

Black Lives Matter protester stomps on American flag in front of Trump Tower on election night

Black Lives Matter protestor performs in front of Manhattan's Trump Tower, including stomping on the American flag on Tuesday (November 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm [Video]

Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm

A select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm in Clark County.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:33Published
Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden score early wins but battleground states are too close to call

 Polls have closed across the United States’ east coast after an epic election campaign fought between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-Day

Many Voters, Few Glitches, Some Suits as Pennsylvania Votes

 The waning hours of Election Day brought little immediate closure to the campaign season in Pennsylvania but produced a quick succession of legal action as...
Newsmax

Joe Biden goes on offense in Georgia while Donald Trump targets Midwest

 One week until Election Day, Joe Biden went on offense Tuesday, heading to Georgia, which hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1992 and pushing into...
Denver Post Also reported by •IndiaTimesSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this

JeremyChicago

Jeremy Piscoran RT @OddsShark: Announcement: Donald Trump has moved all the way up to being the -600 favorite (85.71% implied odds) at Bovada to win the 2… 3 seconds ago

frailstateofval

ᴮᴱ val ᴺᶜᵀ ²⁰²⁰ RT @SUCCESSMOTlVES: MANIFEST W ME JOE BIDEN IS POTUS JOE BIDEN IS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP LOST THE ELECTION JOE BIDEN WON THE ELECTION DONA… 3 seconds ago

vivalareina

sih • mohn .. 👑 RT @CNN: CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Delaware, DC, Maryland and Massachusetts. Donald Trump wins Oklahoma https://t.co/k9bsVQ9Pck #CNNE… 4 seconds ago

dannywhitford

Danny Whitford RT @FOX13News: #BREAKING: FOX 13 projects that President Donald Trump will win Florida and its 29 electoral votes. LATEST: https://t.co/YhM… 7 seconds ago

freshfmabeokuta

Fresh 107.9 FM RT @SkyNews: Joe Biden is projected to win New Mexico, which has five Electoral College votes Read the latest on the #USelection here: htt… 8 seconds ago

Andym6769

Andy M🇬🇧 👨‍🦽🦮🐕‍🦺💻 🏋️‍♂️🙌 🦅🎵 2020 Election Results Live: America Votes in Donald Trump, Joe Biden Pre... https://t.co/Mdxx5opQWS via @YouTube 9 seconds ago

germanhitechhe1

Jago Bharat Jago RT @CNNnews18: #JustIn - Donald Trump wins North Dakota with three electoral votes while Joe Biden wins Colorado with nine electoral votes;… 10 seconds ago

2tweetaboutit

Vicky US election LIVE: Trump favourite to beat Biden in ENORMOUS polling upset https://t.co/TGBYL3gdqi 10 seconds ago