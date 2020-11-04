Global  
 

US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground states

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground statesRepublicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Donald Trump's reelection. A top Democratic lawyer says the suits are meant to sow doubt...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race? 01:59

 Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.  We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic...

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress

 John Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News

Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of results

 The most expensive political race in Maine history drew to a close Tuesday as voters chose whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term..
USATODAY.com

Expect lawsuits if election results are close. Here's where they've been filed so far.

 Trump vowed Republican lawyers would watch Pennsylvania's voting and potentially file lawsuits. The first came before noon on Election Day.
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump: Key moments as President [Video]

Donald Trump: Key moments as President

A rundown of President Trump's top five moments from the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy [Video]

Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:23Published
Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises? [Video]

What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published

Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker

 An individual falsely claiming to be an Erie County, Pennsylvania, poll worker did not throw out Trump ballots.
USATODAY.com
US Presidential election: Pennsylvania, key state in determining who wins the presidency [Video]

US Presidential election: Pennsylvania, key state in determining who wins the presidency

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:35Published

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election [Video]

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable Election

Unlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published
Details about Nevada's two lawsuits taken to court [Video]

Details about Nevada's two lawsuits taken to court

Clark County election officials go back to court, as the Trump campaign continues to challenge our state's voting process. Right now, the county is facing two different lawsuits from the Trump campaign..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:34Published
Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail [Video]

Obama to Join Biden on Last Weekend of Campaign Trail

According to CNN, Former President Barack Obama will join Biden in a key battleground state.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Attacks Voting By Mail Hours After Posing Beside Ivanka and Jared Holding Their Mail-In Ballots

Trump Attacks Voting By Mail Hours After Posing Beside Ivanka and Jared Holding Their Mail-In Ballots Trump Attacks Voting By Mail Hours After Posing Beside Ivanka and Jared Holding Their Mail-In Ballots
Mediaite Also reported by •TechCrunch

Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski predicts clear election winner with Trump victories in major swing states

 President Trump has warned that Americans may not learn the results of the presidential election until well after Election Day due to certain battleground states...
FOXNews.com

Democrats led early voting after Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots. Now Trump needs to dominate Election Day

 President Donald Trump will have to rely on strong in-person Election Day turnout among Republicans to defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

