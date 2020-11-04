US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground states
Republicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Donald Trump's reelection. A top Democratic lawyer says the suits are meant to sow doubt...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of CongressJohn Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News
Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of resultsThe most expensive political race in Maine history drew to a close Tuesday as voters chose whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term..
USATODAY.com
Expect lawsuits if election results are close. Here's where they've been filed so far.Trump vowed Republican lawyers would watch Pennsylvania's voting and potentially file lawsuits. The first came before noon on Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump: Key moments as President
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:23Published
Trump leads Biden in Florida
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises?
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:30Published
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll workerAn individual falsely claiming to be an Erie County, Pennsylvania, poll worker did not throw out Trump ballots.
USATODAY.com
US Presidential election: Pennsylvania, key state in determining who wins the presidency
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 05:35Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this