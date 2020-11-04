US Election: Huge swing as Trump betting odds plummet

Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK



Britain’s former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

