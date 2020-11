Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 3 days ago 1983 Mayoral Election: CBS 2's Coverage Of Voter Turnout 04:55 CBS 2's coverage of the mayoral election on April 12, 1983, in which Democrat Harold Washington defeated Republican Bernard Epton. Don Craig, Walter Jacobson, and Harry Porterfield are on the anchor desk, and Carol Krause reports from the Board of Election Commissioners.