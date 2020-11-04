Biden wins Virginia

Wochit News - Published 3 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History 00:36 The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia...