Biden wins Virginia

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to win the presidential contest in Virginia on Tuesday, where he will walk away...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History 00:36

 The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia...

