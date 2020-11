You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Incumbent Mass. Democrat Ed Markey Defeats Kevin O'Connor In U.S. Senate Race



Incumbent Ed Markey will be returning to the U.S. Senate for another term after defeating Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor on Election Day. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:35 Published 3 hours ago Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race



Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago Rounds Easily Defeats Democrat Challenger



South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds easily fended off Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time/9 p.m. ET. Business Insider called the race in Rounds' favor. Rounds won his Senate.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago

