Biden asks supporters 'to keep the faith' as vote counting continues; Trump also expected to speak

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots



For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago Biden holds virtual event with Black faith leaders



Former VP Joe Biden held a virtual event with Black faith leaders today ahead of the election. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this