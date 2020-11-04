Biden asks supporters 'to keep the faith' as vote counting continues; Trump also expected to speak
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is asking his supporters to “keep the faith” and urging them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election. The…
Joe Biden is asking his supporters to “keep the faith” and urging them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election. The…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this