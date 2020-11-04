Global  
 

Biden asks supporters 'to keep the faith' as vote counting continues; Trump also expected to speak

Japan Today Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is asking his supporters to “keep the faith” and urging them to “be patient” as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election. The…
Biden tells his supporters to 'keep the faith' 03:05

 Joe Biden has told his supporters 'we're gonna win this' as the latest results show the Democrats neck and neck with Republicans.

