Biden wins New Jersey and New York, Trump getting early wins in key states
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New Jersey and New York in a tight race to the White House with President Donald Trump also registering early wins in key states.
Biden got 2.2 million votes in New York while Trump got 1.2 million.
The former vice president won in Democratic-leaning states of Colorado,...
State Police in New Jersey say they're looking at video to see if any enforcement will be handed down against people who took part in a caravan of Trump supporters that stopped traffic on the Garden State Parkway Sunday.