Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US presidential election: Trump says will make a 'big statement soon', assures of a 'big win'

Zee News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted that he will win a the US Presidential election for the second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News 01:44

 US is counting votes after a presidential election saw reportedly the largest turnout in the last century. In this bitterly fought presidential election Donald Trump is seeking a re-election and Joe Biden is his Democratic challenger. Both Trump and Biden have registered early wins and the leaders...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election' [Video]

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses an outdoor crowd in Delaware as votes from across the country are being counted.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:36Published
China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:53Published
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this