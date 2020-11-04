US presidential election: Trump says will make a 'big statement soon', assures of a 'big win'
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted that he will win a the US Presidential election for the second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him.
President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted that he will win a the US Presidential election for the second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this