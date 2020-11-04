Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the election

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Americans take to Twitter to vent about the electionAmericans have lived a long four years — and today's election day results, which still have Donald Trump and Joe Biden on a knife's edge — aren't helping their stress levels.Many people are using social media to vent their frustration...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Wins Florida

President Donald Trump Wins Florida 00:15

 Trump secured 51% of the vote to Joe Biden's 48%.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Americans Conclude an Election Like No Other, and It’s a Tight One

 Vote-counting was moving relatively slowly in some battleground states because of the scale of the turnout, a backlog of absentee ballots received by mail and..
NYTimes.com

More than 100 million Americans voted early this year

 CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down which states saw a surge in early voting this year.
CBS News

Distrust, duty and tradition: Why some voters went to the polls Tuesday amid the threat of COVID-19

 Amid a pandemic, Americans set a record for early voting. But millions of others spurned mail-in ballots and chose to vote in person Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Pandemic-era cooking revives this iconic 1950s brand

 A surge of Americans cooking at home has spurred demand for Tupperware goods.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul

 Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly before 1 AM ET, when he addressed his supporters ... but..
TMZ.com
Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim [Video]

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim

US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published

US Election: Twitter flags Trump tweets due to misinformation

 A Donald Trump tweet accusing opponents of "trying to STEAL the election" has been tagged by Twitter as misleading, minutes after it was posted. Social media..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted' [Video]

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:59Published
Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California [Video]

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:29Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided [Video]

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided

Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election' [Video]

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses an outdoor crowd in Delaware as votes from across the country are being counted.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:36Published
US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News [Video]

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News

US is counting votes after a presidential election saw reportedly the largest turnout in the last century. In this bitterly fought presidential election Donald Trump is seeking a re-election and Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter labels Trump tweet for 'making a potentially misleading claim'

 Twitter slapped a warning label on an election-night tweet from President Donald Trump, for “making a potentially misleading claim about an election.” In the...
engadget Also reported by •Business InsiderUSATODAY.comWales Online

Election betting odds have flipped to favor Trump, expert says

 President Donald Trump is now favored to win the election based on an average of betting websites, an expert told Fox News Tuesday.
FOXNews.com

Trump Claims ‘They Are Trying to STEAL’ the Election, Immediately Flagged by Twitter for Misleading Information

Trump Claims ‘They Are Trying to STEAL’ the Election, Immediately Flagged by Twitter for Misleading Information Votes are still being counted across the country, but President *Donald Trump* took to Twitter to baselessly claim "they are trying to STEAL the Election."
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this