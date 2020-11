You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky



The race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was called a win for McConnell by the Associated Press. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 21 minutes ago Colorado's U.S. Senate Race: Challenger John Hickenlooper Defeats Incumbent Cory Gardner



Challenger John Hickenlooper has derailed GOP incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term in the U.S. Senate. Colorado voters have chosen the Democrat who previously served as governor and.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:58 Published 7 hours ago Warnock vs Loeffler



The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Democrat Warnock Leads Loeffler as Georgia Senate Race Heads to Runoff The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, was leading Senator Kelly Loeffler after a race in which she was bloodied by a fellow Republican. The race will be...

NYTimes.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this