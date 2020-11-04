Global  
 

Trump wins Florida, Biden ahead in Arizona as many battleground states still up for grabs

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Millions voted in an election between Trump and Biden to determine how the US responds to COVID-19 pandemic, bolsters the economy and...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election 01:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

