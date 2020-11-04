|
Trump wins Florida, Biden ahead in Arizona as many battleground states still up for grabs
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Millions voted in an election between Trump and Biden to determine how the US responds to COVID-19 pandemic, bolsters the economy and...
