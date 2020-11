You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drivers weigh in on Prop 22



The battle between rideshare companies and drivers' unions is on the ballot in the form of Proposition 22. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:47 Published 2 weeks ago Prop 16: Yes or No on bringing affirmative action back to California



Prop 16: Yes or No on bringing affirmative action back to California Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 04:18 Published on October 7, 2020 Analysis: Prop 18 Would Reverse California's Affirmative Action Ban



KPIX 5's Andria Borba takes a closer look at Proposition 18, on the November ballot, that would reverse California's ban on affirmative action in 1996. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:28 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this