With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory; Biden asks supporters to keep the faith

Japan Today Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive presidential election. Trump appeared before supporters at the White House…
News video: Biden tells his supporters to 'keep the faith'

 Joe Biden has told his supporters 'we're gonna win this' as the latest results show the Democrats neck and neck with Republicans.

