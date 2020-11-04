With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory; Biden asks supporters to keep the faith
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive presidential election. Trump appeared before supporters at the White House…
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive presidential election. Trump appeared before supporters at the White House…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this