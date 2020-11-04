With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory; Biden asks supporters to keep the faith

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Key U.S. Election Takeaways



In the most contentious election in modern U.S. history, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden rally Americans in a tight race for the White House. Across the country there were.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 9 minutes ago Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'



Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:59 Published 59 minutes ago Joe Biden Says "On Track To Win"



Joe Biden took to the stage in Delaware, saying that he was on track to win but for supporters to keep the faith as results rolled in. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this