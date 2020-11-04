US presidential election 2020: Joe Biden receives 224 electoral votes, Donald Trump 213, projects US media

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim



US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20 Published 41 minutes ago

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'



Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:59 Published 51 minutes ago