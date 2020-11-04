US presidential election 2020: Joe Biden receives 224 electoral votes, Donald Trump 213, projects US media
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The magic number of electoral votes is 270.
