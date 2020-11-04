Global  
 

US presidential election 2020: Joe Biden receives 224 electoral votes, Donald Trump 213, projects US media

Zee News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The magic number of electoral votes is 270.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided

Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided 00:32

 Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans.

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim [Video]

Twitter adds warning to Donald Trump's 'stolen votes' claim

US President tweeted moments after his rival Joe Biden's speech that Democrats were 'trying to steal' the electionView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:20Published
Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted' [Video]

Biden says election 'ain't over till every vote is counted'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters close to 1am and said he felt good about his chances, and stressed that the election wasn’t over until every vote was counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:59Published
Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election' [Video]

Joe Biden speaks to supporters: 'We believe we're on track to win this election'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses an outdoor crowd in Delaware as votes from across the country are being counted.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:36Published

US Presidential Election 2020: Flaws Of Individual Or System? – Analysis

US Presidential Election 2020: Flaws Of Individual Or System? – Analysis According to the opinion poll website ‘Fivethirtyeight’ ─ also called ‘538’ for the maximum number of electoral votes from which a candidate needs 270...
Eurasia Review

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ... After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set...
WorldNews

Biden leads Trump by 8 pts nationally

 With just two days left for the November 3 US presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was in the lead against President Donald Trump by eight points...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Newsmax

