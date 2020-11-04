Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4 killed in shooting in Nevada in US

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, authorities said, adding that one of the victims was a possible suspect.

The shooting took place on Tuesday in Henderson, a city located about 25 km from Las Vegas, reports NBC News.

Addressing reporters, a city police official Capt. Jason Kuzik said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Voter turnout in Nevada for the 2020 election [Video]

Voter turnout in Nevada for the 2020 election

Voter turnout data is coming in for how Nevada voted in the 2020 election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
Nevada Gov. Sisolak speaking on Election Night [Video]

Nevada Gov. Sisolak speaking on Election Night

Nevada Gov. Sisolak speaking on Election Night at the NV Dems watch event.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:56Published
Silver State Equality representative shares support for Question 2 on Nevada ballot [Video]

Silver State Equality representative shares support for Question 2 on Nevada ballot

Andre Wade from Silver State Equality joined 13 Action News Anchor Tricia Kean for an interview on Election Day to talk about supporting Question 2.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Nevada McDonald's worker, 16, shot to death at drive-thru window

 A 16-year-old girl was killed in a random shooting when a man walked up to the drive-thru window of a Nevada McDonald’s and shot her to death, police said.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this