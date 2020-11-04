4 killed in shooting in Nevada in US
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, authorities said, adding that one of the victims was a possible suspect.
The shooting took place on Tuesday in Henderson, a city located about 25 km from Las Vegas, reports NBC News.
Addressing reporters, a city police official Capt. Jason Kuzik said...
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, authorities said, adding that one of the victims was a possible suspect.
The shooting took place on Tuesday in Henderson, a city located about 25 km from Las Vegas, reports NBC News.
Addressing reporters, a city police official Capt. Jason Kuzik said...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this