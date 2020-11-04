Global  
 

News24.com | Joe Biden, Donald Trump both predict victory as president alleges theft

News24 Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to steal the election after rival Joe Biden also predicted victory.
News video: President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'

President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop' 00:31

 President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud.

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic..

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So..

Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets

Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets

A look at how the evening unfolded on Twitter, a platform used by bothpresidential candidates over the course of election night.

US election: Huge clue suggests possible Donald Trump victory despite polls favouring Biden win

US election: Huge clue suggests possible Donald Trump victory despite polls favouring Biden win The mercury dipped to freezing during United States President Donald Trump's election rally in Omaha, Nebraska this week – but even the brutal temperature...
US election 2020 live results: Donald Trump closes in on victory over Joe Biden in Florida as early results show tight race – latest news
No, Biden Did Not Mistakenly Call Trump ‘George’ (Video)

 An interview Democratic nominee Joe Biden did with George Lopez went viral Monday as right-wing figures claimed he mistakenly called President Donald Trump...
