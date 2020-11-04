News24.com | Joe Biden, Donald Trump both predict victory as president alleges theft

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud



Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 6 minutes ago

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory



Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 20 minutes ago