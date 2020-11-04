Global  
 

We have already won this election, claims Donald Trump

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he has already won the 2020 presidential election in an address to supporters and family at the White House.

As polls were closing across the country after voting ended for one of the most-anticipated presidential elections, Trump thanked his family and all those who voted...
CBS 2 New York
Election 2020: President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Make Last Push To Rally Supporters

Election 2020: President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Make Last Push To Rally Supporters 02:17

 In the final hours of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making a last push to rally their supporters. Skyler Henry reports.

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic..

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media. "We are feeling good about where we are. It..

Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

 Donald Trump has taken to Twitter on Election Night. Moments after Joe Biden took to the stage to speak with voters in Wilmington, the President took to Twitter...
 Donald Trump prematurely said his camp had "clearly" won the key states of Georgia and North Carolina — but stopped short of declaring an outright victory. His...
Purple State China: China's Preferences In 2020 US Presidential Election Are…Complicated – Analysis By Jacques deLisle* (FPRI) -- In 2016, policy-relevant opinion in China favored Donald Trump's election. In an overly simplistic and partisan assessment,...
