Donald Trump Jr. tweets nonsensical map suggesting Russia, Antarctica is voting Republican

CTV News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a map that suggests nearly the entire world -- including two bodies of water, Russia and Antarctica -- is voting for his father this election.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles 00:35

 US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job. Fundstrat's...

