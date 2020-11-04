Global  
 

Mississippi Voters Approve New Magnolia State Flag

Newsy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Mississippi Voters Approve New Magnolia State FlagWatch VideoMississippi voters have approved a new state flag featuring the state flower and state tree, the magnolia.

A majority of voters approved the new design on Election Day, replacing the previous design that featured a Confederate battle emblem. 

Mississippi was the last state to have a flag highlighting the symbol...
0
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Mississippi residents to vote ‘yes or no’ on new state flag

Mississippi residents to vote ‘yes or no’ on new state flag

 Mississippi voters are deciding whether to accept a new state flag to replace one that had the Confederate battle emblem.

