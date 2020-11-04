|
|
Mississippi Voters Approve New Magnolia State Flag
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoMississippi voters have approved a new state flag featuring the state flower and state tree, the magnolia.
A majority of voters approved the new design on Election Day, replacing the previous design that featured a Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi was the last state to have a flag highlighting the symbol...
|
|
|
|
|