You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020



Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 - SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to SHOWTIME to host another live election night special... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19



Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 - Seeking to juice his electoral chances after his botched response to the pandemic and his.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - The Monster Files



Monsters vs. Aliens Movie Clip - The Monster Files General W.R. Monger (Kiefer Sutherland) tells the President (Stephen Colbert) about his monsters and proposes using them to to fight the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51 Published on October 9, 2020

Tweets about this