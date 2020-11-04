Global  
 

U.S. news organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim

CTV News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
In a stunning scene in the middle of the night, news organizations rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump after he falsely said on live television that he had won reelection even as votes were still being counted.
