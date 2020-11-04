Global  
 

All 4 Indian Americans re-elected to House of Representatives

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
All four Indian American members of the House of Representatives who are fondly called the "Samosa Caucus" will get to have 'chai' in Congress again.

The four Democrats won reelection in Tuesday's election, and another was leading in her constituency while the counting was still on.

Raja Krishnamoorthi was considered such a...
