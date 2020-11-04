Hit by US elections uncertainty, Rupee plunges to 2-month low Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The uncertainty regarding the US election outcome impacted the Indian rupee which plunged to its 2-month low mark during Wednesday's trade session.



Accordingly, the rupee hit an intraday low of 74.88 as the US presidential results might be contested in courts.



At around 3.15 p.m., the rupee traded at 74.80 to a... 👓 View full article

