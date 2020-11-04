|
Election updates: Battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania still up for grabs
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained outstanding.
Just as it did in 2016, the outcome of the race will likely hinge on the results of three states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, the race in all three states is too close to call.
