Election updates: Battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania still up for grabs

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained outstanding.
 Just as it did in 2016, the outcome of the race will likely hinge on the results of three states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, the race in all three states is too close to call.

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting..

There are still many votes to be counted still. Pennsylvania stopped counting, so did Wisconsin and Michigan. Georgia halted their counting.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan all hang in the balance, where elections officials are unsealing absentee ballots and making sure they count.

 President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation's most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden were increasingly focused early Wednesday on...
 President Trump carried all three of the so-called “Blue Wall’’ states in 2016 and they are pivotal battlegrounds again this year. Here’s where things...
 Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in polls in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida, although the last...
