2020 House and Senate races: Live updates

Kay aye are e in!! RT @cnnbrk: CNN PROJECTION: Rep. Ayanna Pressley wins reelection in Massachusetts, meaning all four members of the Squad have won their Hou… 12 seconds ago meels RT @StarTribune: In Minnesota's congressional races, Phillips. McCollum, Omar, Emmer and Stauber were re-elected. Fischbach unseated Peters… 3 minutes ago Star Tribune In Minnesota's congressional races, Phillips. McCollum, Omar, Emmer and Stauber were re-elected. Fischbach unseated… https://t.co/2tqpYqzfzt 9 minutes ago 🏳️‍🌈Nathan🎸 RT @FiveyFox: So far, I have not been surprised by the presidential, Senate or House races that have been called. But that could change....… 9 minutes ago Natascia Lypny Get live results from the U.S. presidential, House and Senate races here, with easy-to-follow graphics breakdowns a… https://t.co/o9cLASAkRr 10 minutes ago Profesortarotaro RT @WSJ: Find the latest 2020 elections results here, as we track who wins the Presidential election, Senate, House, and Governors races, i… 14 minutes ago NJ.com Politics Live election results: President, U.S. Senate, House races in N.J. https://t.co/FZ3ukZoWZy https://t.co/YVH5Etuqsh 16 minutes ago Natalia Govsha Get live results from the presidential, House and Senate races along with the latest news on election night. https://t.co/UikhBeQb8I 17 minutes ago