Private payroll growth slows in October, well below expectations

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Companies added 365,000 positions for the month, according to ADP, well below the 600,000 estimate from a Dow Jones economist survey.
 365,000 US jobs were added by private companies in the month of October.

