Private payroll growth slows in October, well below expectations

U.S. private payrolls growth slows
U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the..
Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: VC Niti Aayog
The Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar attended the 34th annual conference of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), focusing on the theme 'Achieving Sustainable Growth..