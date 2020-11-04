Global  
 

Can Biden still win? Yes. here are the paths for him and Trump

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 November 2020
That left a diminished but still significant number of ways by which Biden could prevail, mostly clustered around recapturing Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the once-reliable “blue wall” states that Trump toppled four years ago. Here are the top scenarios remaining for Biden, as well as Trump, to win the 2020 election. The Biden scenarios presume that he wins Nevada, a blue state where he is narrowly ahead.
