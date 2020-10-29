Global  
 

UK coronavirus death toll rises by almost 500 in 24 hours

Upworthy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Total of 25,177 new infections reported across the UK, government figures show
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 492

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 492 00:34

 The Government said a further 492 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This brings the UK total to 47,742.

