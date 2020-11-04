US Election 2020: Preliminary poll suggests voters divided between prioritising economy and COVID-19 while casting vote

Brook Park poll workers, voters say they've never seen lines like this



Voters in Brook Park lined up for hours to cast their ballots at the city’s recreation center Tuesday, as lines topped anything poll workers and long-time voters said they’d ever seen. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:34 Published 18 hours ago

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll



Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 18 hours ago