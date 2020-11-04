US Election 2020: Results and Exit Polls, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
For the United States Presidential Election 2020, results are surging from across the US. All focus is on the key battlegrounds that would decide the fate of the election.
For the United States Presidential Election 2020, results are surging from across the US. All focus is on the key battlegrounds that would decide the fate of the election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this