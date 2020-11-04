The ways Joe Biden or Donald Trump would get 270 electoral votes and the White House

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...
"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot... WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News