Counting continues: How long could it take before U.S. president declared?

CTV News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump calling for votes already cast to stop being counted, millions of Americans' ballots are still being tabulated to determine whether he is re-elected or Democratic challenger Joe Biden will clinch a tight victory.
US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

 As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe Biden's Democrats of fraud, declared that he would go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of...

