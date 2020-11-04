Counting continues: How long could it take before U.S. president declared?
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump calling for votes already cast to stop being counted, millions of Americans' ballots are still being tabulated to determine whether he is re-elected or Democratic challenger Joe Biden will clinch a tight victory.
