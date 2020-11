You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities



Kanye West only received about 60,000 votes, but that was more than many other independent candidates past and present. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 00:47 Published 2 hours ago Lana Del Rey's Voting Controversy, Kanye West's Presidential Defeat & More Music News | Billboard News



Lana Del Rey calls out a troll who says she voted for Donald Trump, Kanye West admits to election defeat and here's what artists are saying about the 2020 presidential election. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:49 Published 2 hours ago Kanye West Accepts Election Defeat in Social Media Post | Billboard News



The hip-hop star's sputtering race for the presidency never truly got off the starting blocks, and he's finally admitted defeated. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:01 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this