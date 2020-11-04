U.S. Formally Leaves Paris Climate Change Agreement
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe U.S. formally left the Paris Agreement Wednesday, an international accord created to stem the effects of climate change.
President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the accord back in 2017 saying it was unfair to the U.S. economically.
Nearly 200 countries remain in the accord established...
Watch VideoThe U.S. formally left the Paris Agreement Wednesday, an international accord created to stem the effects of climate change.
President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the accord back in 2017 saying it was unfair to the U.S. economically.
Nearly 200 countries remain in the accord established...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this