Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Formally Leaves Paris Climate Change Agreement

Newsy Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
U.S. Formally Leaves Paris Climate Change AgreementWatch VideoThe U.S. formally left the Paris Agreement Wednesday, an international accord created to stem the effects of climate change.

President Trump announced his intent to withdraw the U.S. from the accord back in 2017 saying it was unfair to the U.S. economically.

Nearly 200 countries remain in the accord established...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The case for stubborn optimism on climate | Christiana Figueres [Video]

The case for stubborn optimism on climate | Christiana Figueres

"This decade is a moment of choice unlike any we have ever lived," says Christiana Figueres, the architect of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement. The daughter of Costa Rica's beloved President José..

Credit: TED     Duration: 07:56Published
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

The US is now out of the Paris climate change agreement. If Biden wins, that could change.

 The US formally dropped out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, finally fulfilling a vow President Donald Trump made more than three years ago.
USATODAY.com

U.S. formally exits Paris climate change pact amid election uncertainty

 With the United States outside the Paris Agreement, it will be harder for the rest of the world to reach the agreed goals.
Upworthy

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

 BERLIN (AP) — The United States on Wednesday formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this