Bart Schmidt @fondalo Let’s run a quick fact check before we jump to conclusions, here’s one example: https://t.co/ogwBYy8mqj 40 seconds ago Lanier County Network Viral Posts Misreport Data on Registered Voters in Wisconsin https://t.co/4tCbvwStPT 10 minutes ago Luna Solara RT @RealSteveCox: Updated numbers: 3,684,726 registered voters as of Nov 1st 3,299,137 total votes cast That’s a 90% voter turnout. That’… 32 minutes ago Sam RT @factcheckdotorg: Viral posts on Facebook falsely claim there were more votes cast in the 2020 election in Wisconsin than there were reg… 35 minutes ago Noob2Pennies @PopMchone You're not much for facts are you. This has been debunked ... https://t.co/jqehZbFk99 36 minutes ago Michelle Newby Viral Posts Misreport Data on Registered Voters in Wisconsin https://t.co/K9Wzh3oPZz via @factcheckdotorg 42 minutes ago Steve Cox Updated numbers: 3,684,726 registered voters as of Nov 1st 3,299,137 total votes cast That’s a 90% voter turnout.… https://t.co/V9ikhSvfjI 58 minutes ago mara @taydepp1 https://t.co/IEs8OfDn4a That has been fact checked :) get ur news from reputable sources please! 😌 1 hour ago