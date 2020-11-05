Global  
 

US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White HouseJoe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat reclaimed a key part of the "Blue Wall" that slipped away from the party...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: The Key U.S. Election Takeaways

The Key U.S. Election Takeaways 02:19

 In the most contentious election in modern U.S. history, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden rally Americans in a tight race for the White House. Across the country there were unexpected wins and losses as well as down ballot referendums. From history making diversity in newly...

Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News

Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts

 After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News

US election betting: Sportsbet pays out on Joe Biden win early

 Even though counting is still going, a major Aussie betting site has declared Joe Biden the winner and is paying out punters already. A bookmaker has declared a..
New Zealand Herald

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden projected winner of Michigan and Wisconsin but legal challenges loom

 The Trump campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin.
CBS News

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit "frivolous"

 "I am committed to ensuring every valid vote will count, and that only valid votes will count in our state," Jocelyn Benson said on CBSN.
CBS News

With His Path to Re-election Narrowing, Trump Turns to the Courts

 The president pursued lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and his campaign said it would demand a recount in Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

11/4: CBSN AM

 Race to White House remains too close to call; Key battleground states count remaining mail-in ballots
CBS News

US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the Democrats

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
New Zealand Herald

Senator Susan Collins wins reelection in Maine

 Democrat Sara Gideon's loss is a blow to the Democrats, who now have little chance of claiming a majority in the Senate.
CBS News

A Split Decision for Democrats

 Weary voters appeared willing to give former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. a chance, but they shied away from putting Democrats in full control of..
NYTimes.com

Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden [Video]

Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden

Marchers are turning north on Michigan Ave heading toward Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois to demand Trump exit the White House as the election math starts to project that Joe Biden will win the 2020 e

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published
Road To The White House [Video]

Road To The White House

CBS 2's Chris Tye looks into the ways President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden can garner enough electoral votes to win the general election.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:31Published
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States [Video]

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

A handful of battleground states will be crucial to who will win the White House. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the very latest on the vote count.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published

Hawaii Democrat Kahele Wins to Succeed Gabbard in US House

 Democrat state Sen. Kai Kahele won the Hawaii House seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday as Joe Biden easily won the deep blue state's four...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyCNA

Democrat Warnock Leads Loeffler as Georgia Senate Race Heads to Runoff

 The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, was leading Senator Kelly Loeffler after a race in which she was bloodied by a fellow Republican. The race will be...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxUpworthycbs4.com

Sen. John Cornyn reelected in Texas as Democrat challenger Hegar concedes

 Democrat M.J. Hegar conceded in a sharp race to Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, increasing the odds of the GOP holding on to control of the upper...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax

