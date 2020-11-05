US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat reclaimed a key part of the "Blue Wall" that slipped away from the party...
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Michigan State in the northern United States
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
