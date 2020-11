'Stop the vote!' Trump supporters demand vote to be stopped in Michigan where Trump is losing amid baseless allegations of fraud



Supporters of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday, November 4, to stop counting of ballots, and clashed with police as Trump's re-election bid dwindles with the Wolverine state be Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 hours ago

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count



Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published 2 hours ago