US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims
A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all voting" counts while declaring himself the election victor.Trump, who spoke...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Latino vote "can't be ignored" after Trump's projected win in FloridaAmong the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.
CBS News
US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the DemocratsPresident Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
New Zealand Herald
Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, GeorgiaLawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News
Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot countsAfter CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats’ Hope of a FlipBeating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
NYTimes.com
US election: Agonising wait as Trump's Houdini act spoils predicted Biden landslideIt was a night of unyielding tension and nail-biting drama as the future of America hung in the balance. Many Republicans went to bed thinking Donald Trump had..
New Zealand Herald
Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecidedOn Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News
Biden hopes to flip Georgia as final ballots are talliedHeading into the election, it seemed unthinkable to many Republicans that Georgia could be in play for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, he..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this