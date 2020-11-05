Global  
 

US Presidential elections: Biden inches closer to victory with Michigan, Wisconsin win

DNA Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US Presidential elections: Victory is in sight for Democrat Joe Biden who has pulled ahead to the 253 mark in the electoral vote count. Donald Trump has suffered two back to back blows losing must-win Michigan and Wisconsin to rival Biden.
 In the latest blow to Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden, 77, was declared the winner of Wisconsin, with an unsurmountable lead of 20,000 after 98% of ballots had been counted
