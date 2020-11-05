US Presidential elections: Biden inches closer to victory with Michigan, Wisconsin win
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () US Presidential elections: Victory is in sight for Democrat Joe Biden who has pulled ahead to the 253 mark in the electoral vote count. Donald Trump has suffered two back to back blows losing must-win Michigan and Wisconsin to rival Biden.
The most awaited elections in the entire world begins. Election Day in the United States is officially under way. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden. Confident Donald Trump has...