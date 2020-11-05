Global  
 

Counter-Terrorism In Africa Must Adapt To New Realities – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Counter-Terrorism In Africa Must Adapt To New Realities – AnalysisBy Shewit Woldmichael*

Africa experienced 1,168 terrorist attacks from January to August 2020 – 18% more than the 982 incidents in the same period in 2019. Years after numerous counter-terrorism operations were deployed, including the African Union (AU) Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the Multinational Joint Task Force...
