The US Election Was A Tie: Now What? – OpEd

Election Day 2020 finally arrived, and it looks like it’s going to be a long process before the official winner is finally determined. There will be lawsuits over which ballots will be counted. Both sides will be accused of fraud and of other misdeeds. In the real world, there is always a gray area as to...
With the 2020 presidential election less than a week away, many are speculating about what would happen if there is a tie in the Electoral College vote. Although... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared •Belfast Telegraph •New Zealand Herald
US Presidential Election: If Joe Biden wins all the states won by 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and gains Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, both he and... DNA Also reported by •New Zealand Herald