The US has 21 ‘Stealth Bombers’ In-Tandem With F-35 Jets If China Wants to Tango

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China accuses India of illegally crossing border, firing shots



NEW DELHI — The Chinese military said Indian forces had "illegally trespassed" the disputed border and on Monday, September 7, fired warning shots at a Chinese patrol, according to reports by the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this Светлана Сидоренко US Looks To Unleash Its Latest B-21 'Stealth Bombers' In-Tandem With F-35 Jets As Tensions Escalate With Ch… https://t.co/gWl38kyq1D 22 hours ago Ricky🏎🇳🇱🏁 US Looks To Unleash Its Latest B-21 ‘Stealth Bombers’ In-Tandem With F-35 Jets As Tensions Escalate With China https://t.co/drutrCl4zz 1 day ago