US Election: Screaming Trump fan in 'BBQ Beer Freedom' shirt goes viral

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US Election: Screaming Trump fan in 'BBQ Beer Freedom' shirt goes viralA screaming Donald Trump supporter has delivered an impassioned rant in front of news cameras but his message was overshadowed by his own wardrobe.The man, wearing a white singlet reading "BBQ Beer Freedom", burst into a press conference...
0
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Backlash to racial progress': For some, Trump's strong showing is a sign that bigotry prevails

 The protest movement demanding racial equality did not translate into an electoral repudiation of President Trump, who has courted white supremacists.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania's Senator Bob Casey weighs in on the presidential race in his state

 President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..
CBS News

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Facing projected losses in crucial battlegrounds, Trump takes legal route

 Facing projected losses in do or die battlegrounds, the Donald Trump campaign is going 360 degree legal. Bring it on is the Biden camp mood. "We feel good...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsKhaleej Times

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS NewsSBS

Donald Trump campaign suing to halt counting in Pennsylvania

 The campaign for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (November 4) it was suing to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and also asked to intervene...
SBS Also reported by •cbs4.com

HototoWhistler

Rose Kularb RT @Jay_USMC2: Election 2020 live updates and results: Biden moves closer to victory with projected Michigan win. https://t.co/Ef7l8tq5cC 1 minute ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin https://t.co/uztSZPL69V 2 minutes ago

BhoiBaikunth

Baikunth Bhoi RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Michigan, which has 16 Electoral College votes. Get live #USelection upd… 4 minutes ago

annmkim

Ann Kim RT @NewYorker: Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan, bringing his electoral votes to 264, according to @AP. Donald Trump has 214 electora… 4 minutes ago

ReynoldsMonteal

Monteal RT @coffeeownsme: 1)Will Trump's fellow Republicans tell him it's over if Biden crosses the threshold? The President tried to declare victo… 4 minutes ago

Queen_com1

Queen RT @dwnews: #Election2020: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to win the key battleground state of Michigan, accordin… 5 minutes ago

DeltaDNews

Delta Digital News NBC News has projected that Joe Biden has won in Michigan and is the apparent winner in Wisconsin, giving the forme… https://t.co/1jw07g3Tp6 5 minutes ago

AsiifNawaz

Asif Nawaz #JoeBiden wins Michigan & wisconsin. Results are pending from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada & Alask… https://t.co/ha4sshYy5y 8 minutes ago