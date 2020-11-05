US Election: Screaming Trump fan in 'BBQ Beer Freedom' shirt goes viral
A screaming Donald Trump supporter has delivered an impassioned rant in front of news cameras but his message was overshadowed by his own wardrobe.The man, wearing a white singlet reading "BBQ Beer Freedom", burst into a press conference...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Backlash to racial progress': For some, Trump's strong showing is a sign that bigotry prevailsThe protest movement demanding racial equality did not translate into an electoral repudiation of President Trump, who has courted white supremacists.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania's Senator Bob Casey weighs in on the presidential race in his statePresident Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..
CBS News
Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in NevadaDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News
