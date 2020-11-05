Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Elections 2020: Twitter resorts to humour as polls near closing

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Biden-Trump face-off is at a crucial juncture with the democrat candidate coming strikingly close to victory and Trump taking the legal route after losing some key battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

At last count, Biden is at 253 and Trump at 214.

The Trump or Biden debate has been going on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? 06:36

 As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight [Video]

US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight

Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:32Published
Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:58Published
US Polls 2020: Lady Gaga urges people to vote on Nov 3rd, says 'will vote for Joe Biden'|Oneindia [Video]

US Polls 2020: Lady Gaga urges people to vote on Nov 3rd, says 'will vote for Joe Biden'|Oneindia

Lady Gaga is leaving no stone unturned in urging her social media followers to get out and vote in the US Presidential elections 2020. In the latest video that she posted on her twitter account she..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this