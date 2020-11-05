US Elections 2020: Twitter resorts to humour as polls near closing
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The Biden-Trump face-off is at a crucial juncture with the democrat candidate coming strikingly close to victory and Trump taking the legal route after losing some key battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually...
Ahead of the US Presidential election, pre-poll surveys had predicted a victory for challenger Joe Biden. However, the actual results revealed a neck-and-neck race after incumbent Donald Trump put up a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:32Published
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:58Published