US Election 2020: How mailbox emerged as unusual superstar

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The United States Postal Service mailbox with its signature blue and white logo, an inseparable fixture of the urban and rural American landscape, has emerged as the unlikely superstar of the 2020 US election.

Mail in ballots have shattered records for early voting, nudged the contest towards knife edge, angered a sitting US...
